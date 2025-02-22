General Call for Expressions of Interest for Institutional Collaborations under the FAO Internship Programme

The FAO Division of Human Resources is pleased to inform Members of the ongoing general Call for Expressions of Interest for Institutional Collaborations under the FAO Internship Programme and encourages Members to use this opportunity to strengthen collaboration between FAO and relevant academic and research institutions within their countries.

FAO is committed to fostering the professional development of global youth and experts with diverse backgrounds and talent and this Call aims in this respect to expand the reach and inclusivity of partner institutions across countries and regions.

By working with institutional partners, FAO seeks to cultivate a dynamic network of future talent equipped to drive positive change in achieving sustainable agriculture and food security for all, in line with FAO’s Strategic Framework 2022-31 and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Institutions selected through the Call will be recognized as official FAO collaborators under the FAO Internship Programme for three years. In this role, these institutions will have the opportunity to sponsor eligible candidates through a streamlined and transparent selection process, with ongoing support provided by the FAO Internship Programme team.

How to apply

The Call was launched on 16 December 2024 and will remain open until 31 March 2025.

Members are encouraged to share the Call with relevant academic and research institutions from their countries to promote broad youth participation and engagement in the FAO Internship Programme.

Programme details, as well as the selection and eligibility criteria, can be found on the FAO Young Talent Programme website: