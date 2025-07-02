Joint Press Release

Bhutan-India Development Cooperation Talks

1. The Bhutan-India Development Cooperation Talks were held in New Delhi on 30 June 2025. The Bhutanese delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Aum Pema Choden, and the Indian delegation was led by Secretary (West) Shri Tanmaya Lal.

2. Bhutan and India share an exemplary partnership characterized by trust, goodwill, mutual understanding at all levels, and strong bonds of friendship and close people-to- people ties. The Development Cooperation Talks are an important bilateral mechanism to review the full spectrum of Bhutan-India development partnership. The Government of India (GoI) has committed support of Nu/INR 100 billion (Nu/INR 10,000 crores) for Bhutan’s 13 th Five Year Plan (2024-2029) period which would cover Project Tied Assistance (PTA) projects, High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP), support for Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) and budgetary support in the form of Programme Grant.



3. During the Talks, the two sides discussed various components of the support and reviewed the progress in implementation of the projects approved in previous rounds. A total of 61 PTA projects amounting to Nu/INR 49.58 billion (Nu/INR 4,958 Crores) and 283 HICDPs amounting to Nu/INR 4.17 billion (Nu/INR 417 crores) covering a wide range of sectors are in various stages of implementation. Both sides agreed to make suitable revisions to the allocations for some of the PTA projects taking into account the evolving requirements. GoI has also released Nu/INR 7.50 billion (Nu/INR 750 crores) towards ESP and Nu/INR one billion (Nu/INR 100 crores) as Programme Grant. The meeting reviewed the progress in the utilization of these funds.



4. The Bhutanese side presented the second tranche of PTA project proposals to be implemented during the 13 th FYP period. A total of 10 projects amounting to Nu/INR Nu/INR 11.13 billion (Nu/INR 1,113 crores) covering sectors such as healthcare, connectivity, urban infrastructure and livestock were approved by the two sides.

5. The Indian side conveyed that it will continue to work together with the Royal Government of Bhutan on its development agenda, in line with the shared vision of His Majesty The King of Bhutan and Prime Minister of India, and based on the priorities of the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan.

6. The Talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere in keeping with the well- established tradition of regular exchanges and unique bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The two sides agreed to hold the next Development Cooperation Talks in Thimphu at a mutually convenient date.