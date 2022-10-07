Presentation of Credentials by Ambassadors-designate of Pakistan, Australia, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Canada, Kazakhstan, Indonesia and Slovenia

The Ambassadors of Pakistan, Australia, Republic of Korea, Kazakhstan, Canada, Singapore, Indonesia and Slovenia presented their credentials to His Majesty The King today. The Presentation of the Credentials ceremony was held in the Grand Kuenray at Tashichhodzong.

His Excellency Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui is the tenth Ambassador of Pakistan to Bhutan with residence in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment on 29 November 2019. Bhutan and Pakistan established diplomatic relations in 1988. His Excellency Mr. Barry Robert O’Farrell is the sixth Ambassador of Australia to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment on 8 April 2020. Bhutan and Australia established diplomatic relations on 14 September 2002. His Excellency Mr. Lee Jang-keun is the eleventh Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bhutan with residence in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment on 3 July 2020. Bhutan and the Republic of Korea established diplomatic relations on 24 September 1987. His Excellency Mr. Simon Wong Wie Kuen is the fourth Ambassador of Singapore to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment on 27 August 2020. Bhutan and Singapore established diplomatic relations on 20 September 2002. His Excellency Mr. Cameron MacKay is the sixth Ambassador of Canada to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment on 23 August 2021. Bhutan and Canada established diplomatic relations on 25 June 2003. His Excellency Mr. Nurlan Zhalgasbayev is the second Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment on 1 September 2021. Bhutan and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations on 20 November 2012. His Excellency Ms. Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi is the second Ambassador of Indonesia to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to her appointment on 21 September 2021. Bhutan and Indonesia established diplomatic relations on 15 December 2011. Her Excellency Ms. Mateja Vodeb Ghosh is the fourth Ambassador of Slovenia to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to her appointment on 7 December 2021. Bhutan and Slovenia established formal diplomatic relations on 13 September 2012.

The Ambassadors will be calling on the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and other senior officials of the Royal Government to discuss wide ranging issues of mutual interest.