Press Release

The Second Bilateral Consultation between the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka was held on 27 May 2025 in Thimphu. The Bhutanese delegation was led by Ambassador Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary of Bhutan and the Sri Lankan delegation was led by Ambassador Aruni Ranaraja, Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka.

During the consultations, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in the areas of human resource development, education, health, culture, agriculture, people to people contacts, and cooperation in the regional and multilateral forum.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the friendly relations and agreed to work together to further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

The First Bilateral Consultation was held in November 2015 in Sri Lanka. Bhutan and Sri Lanka established diplomatic relations on 13 May 1987.