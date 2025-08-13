Press Release

The first bilateral consultation between Bhutan and Mongolia was held in Ulaanbaatar on 07 August 2025. The bilateral consultation were co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Pema Choden, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Bhutan, and State Secretary MUNKHTUSHIG Lkhanaajav of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia.

Recalling the historic State Visit to Mongolia by His Majesty The King in July 2024, the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen relations based on mutual understanding and partnership. Discussions between the two sides focused on education, culture, agriculture and enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

As Bhutan and Mongolia mark this new chapter of engagement, both sides expressed optimism that the consultation would serve as a platform to forge greater ties of friendship and cooperation.