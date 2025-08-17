Press Release

His Majesty The King will make a State Visit to Viet Nam from 18 to 22 August 2025 at the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Luong Cuong, President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.

During the historic, His Majesty The King will meet Party General Secretary To Lam, President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other senior officials of Viet Nam. His Majesty The King will hold discussions on the state of bilateral relations and avenues to further deepen cooperation and collaboration between Bhutan and Viet Nam. His Majesty The King will also meet business leaders of Viet Nam during the visit.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2012, the ties of friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and Viet Nam have expanded with growing trade, investment and tourism. His Majesty The King’s visit will be the first-ever State Visit from Bhutan to Viet Nam.