Press Release

Presentation of Credentials by Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the United Nations Office in Geneva.

H.E. Ms. Tshering Lhadn presented her credentials to Ms. Tatiana Valovaya, Director General of the United Nations Office in Geneva on 10 September 2025.

Ambassador Lhadn is the 10th Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva. She previously served as the Director of the Department of Economic and Tech Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade. Prior to that, she served in various capacities at the Ministry as well as at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Bangkok and the Permanent Mission of Bhutan in Geneva. She has a Masters in International Relations & Cultural Studies from Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan.

Following the credentials ceremony, Ambassador Lhadn called on DG Valovaya where she conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty The King. Ambassador Lhadn reaffirmed Bhutan’s commitment to multilateralism recalling the special significance of Bhutan’s membership to the United Nations in 1971. They discussed ways to further deepen relations between Bhutan and the United Nations as well as with UN Specialised agencies in Geneva.