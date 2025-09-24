Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Press Release

September 24, 2025

The new Ambassador of India to Bhutan, His Excellency Mr. Sandeep Arya, presented his credentials to His Majesty The King, today.

Ambassador Sandeep Arya joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1994 and has served in Indian Missions in Moscow, Kyiv, the Hague and Dar-es-Salam. Prior to the current appointment, he served as the Ambassador of India to Hanoi. 

The Foreign Minister will host a reception in honour of Ambassador Sandeep Arya this evening.

Picture Courtesy: https://www.facebook.com/KingJigmeKhesar 

