PRESS RELEASE

H.E. Mr. Kim Ji-joon, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bhutan, formally handed over a letter confirming the provision of seven Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) to H.E. Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, at a ceremony held today in Thimphu.

The vehicles are being provided by the Government of the Republic of Korea under its 2026 Small Grant Aid Programme and are expected to arrive in Bhutan in December 2026. The programme has been an important avenue for the Republic of Korea’s development assistance to Bhutan, reflecting its continued goodwill and support.

With the latest contribution, the Government of the Republic of Korea will have provided a total of 29 vehicles to the Royal Government of Bhutan under the programme. This assistance began with the provision of four vehicles in 2016, followed by additional contributions in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

Bhutan and the Republic of Korea established diplomatic relations in 1987 and continue to enjoy warm and friendly relations, strengthened by longstanding cooperation and development assistance. The latest contribution further reflects the close friendship and enduring partnership between the two countries.