PRESS RELEASE

Japan Week 2026 will be celebrated in Thimphu from 09 to 11 October 2026 as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Japan. The 2026 edition also marks 20 years of Japan Week in Bhutan.

The three-day event will feature a range of activities, including a Japanese language speech contest, festive booths and Japanese Tea Ceremony. The Opening Ceremony will be held at Clock Tower Square, Thimphu, on Saturday, 10 October 2026.

H.E. Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs, will grace the Opening Ceremony as the Chief Guest. H.E. Mr. Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan, officials from the Embassy of Japan, the Japan Foundation in New Delhi and the JICA Bhutan Office, as well as senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan, will also attend.

The programme will feature Judo demonstrations, along with cultural performances by Pelkhil School, JICA Volunteers and the Royal Institute of Performing Arts.

Japan Week was first celebrated in Bhutan in 2006 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Japan. Since then, the Embassy of Japan has been organising Japan Week annually.