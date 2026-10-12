Joint Press Release

14th EU-Bhutan Annual Consultations held in Brussels

The Royal Government of Bhutan and the European Union (EU) held the 14th EU-Bhutan Annual Consultations in Brussels on 5 October 2026.

The meeting provided an opportunity for a substantive exchange of views on bilateral relations, recent political and economic developments in the EU and in Bhutan as well as regional and international issues of common interest. Discussions covered in particular democracy, good governance and human rights as fundamental elements of the partnership; trade and investment; climate change and environmental protection; green energy; digital transformation; education, research and people-to-people contacts; and disaster preparedness.

Both sides welcomed the positive momentum in Bhutan-EU relations in recent years and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepening the partnership on the basis of mutual interests and shared values. The EU reiterated its continued support for Bhutan’s development efforts and priorities.

The two sides reviewed ongoing and future cooperation in the framework of Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan and the EU’s NDICI-Global Europe Instrument for the period 2021-2027.

The EU took note with satisfaction of progress achieved under ongoing bilateral cooperation programmes, notably in the areas of Sustainable Agri-Food Systems, Strengthening Local Governance and Digitalisation of Bhutan. They noted that Global Gateway could provide a useful framework for exploring sustainable investment and stronger connectivity cooperation, including through the European Investment Bank (EIB), notably in areas such as digital transformation, green energy and related enabling infrastructure.

The Bhutanese delegation conveyed the Royal Government’s deepest gratitude to the EU for its steadfast support extended to Bhutan’s socioeconomic development.

The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to freedom of expression, a safe and enabling environment for civil society organisations, inclusive participation and a rules-based international order, with the United Nations at its core, and stressed the importance of upholding the UN Charter. They also welcomed their constructive cooperation in multilateral fora and the EU looked forward to Bhutan’s continued engagement with the UN human rights system, including on international human rights instruments such as the convention against Torture and other Cruel, inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

The Bhutanese delegation was led by Ambassador Pema Lektup Dorji, Foreign Secretary, while the EU delegation was led by Mr. Dominic Porter, Deputy Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service (EEAS). Jean-Eric Paquet, Ambassador of the EU Delegation to India and Bhutan in Nee Delhi and Tshoki Choden, Ambassador of Bhutan to Belgium, together with other officials from the EU and the Royal Government of Bhutan participated in the consultations.

On the sidelines of the consultations, Foreign Secretary also met with H.E. Ambassador Erik Kurzweil, Managing Director of EEAS; H.E. Mr. Koen Doens, Director General, Directorate-General of the International Partnerships (INTPA), European Commission; and H.E. Ms. Nicola Beer, Vice-President of EIB. During the meetings, they reviewed ongoing collaboration and discussed ways to further strengthen Bhutan’s relations and cooperation with the EU and the EIB