PRESS RELEASE

Kingdom of Bhutan and Kingdom of Cambodia Establish Diplomatic Relations

The Kingdom of Bhutan and the Kingdom of Cambodia formally established diplomatic relations on 14 October 2026, with the signing of a Joint Communiqué in New York, marking an important milestone in the development of relations between the two Kingdoms.

The Joint Communiqué was signed by Ambassador Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations, and Ambassador Mr. KEO Chhea, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the United Nations.

During the signing ceremony, the two Permanent Representatives underscored the significance of this historic occasion and welcomed it as an important step towards fostering closer friendship, mutual understanding, and cooperation between Bhutan and Cambodia, as well as between their respective peoples. They expressed optimism that the establishment of diplomatic relations would provide a foundation for sustained dialogue and engagement,

opening avenues for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The establishment of diplomatic relations reflects the shared commitment of the two Kingdoms to expanding their international partnerships and strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation. It provides a foundation upon which Bhutan and Cambodia can build a forward-looking relationship based on mutual respect, understanding, and a shared commitment to regional and international cooperation.

With the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Cambodia, Bhutan now maintains diplomatic relations with 63 countries and the European Union.