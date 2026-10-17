Joint Press Release for the 16th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) on the

Bhutan-China Boundary Issue

1.The 16th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) on the Bhutan-China Boundary Issues was held in Thimphu, Bhutan, from 13th to 15th October 2026. The meeting was co-chaired by H.E. Mr. Letho T. Tangbi, Head of the Bhutanese delegation and Secretary of the International Boundaries of Bhutan, and H.E. Ms. Hou Yanqi, Head of the Chinese delegation and Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

2.The two sides reviewed the positive progress made in the Bhutan-China boundary negotiations in recent years and had friendly, candid and constructive discussions to take forward the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Three-Step Roadmap for Expediting the Bhutan-China Boundary Negotiations. The two sides agreed to work together to build on the positive momentum.

3.The discussions were held in a warm and friendly atmosphere in keeping with the ties of friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and China.

4.The two sides agreed to hold the next Expert Group Meeting at a mutually convenient date in due course.

5.The 4th meeting of the Joint Technical Team on Delimitation and Demarcation of the Bhutan-China Boundary was also held on the sidelines of the 16th Expert Group Meeting. The two sides reached positive understandings on the roadmap for the next phase.