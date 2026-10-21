PRESS RELEASE

Kutshab Tshoki Choden presented her Letter of Credence to H.E. Mr. Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic at the Prague Castle earlier today, accrediting her as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Czech Republic.

Following the presentation of credentials, Kutshab called on President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš where she conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty The King to the President, Prime Minister and the people of the Czech Republic, and conveyed the desire of the Royal Government to advance bilateral relations and cooperation with the Czech Republic.

While in Prague, Kutshab will meet senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and representatives of the private sector to explore opportunities for enhanced economic engagement, foster business partnerships, and expand collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Kutshab Tshoki Choden is the first Ambassador of Bhutan to the Czech Republic, with residence in Brussels, Belgium. Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and the Czech Republic were established on 02 December 2011.