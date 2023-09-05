On account of upcoming G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi from 9th to 10th September 2023, vehicle and passenger movements within New Delhi will be severely restricted from the early morning of 8th September to the midnight of 10th September. The Delhi Police has declared the New Delhi district as controlled zone and the peripheral areas of New Delhi as restricted zone. Only authorised and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel in these areas for three days. All offices, schools and shops will also remain closed.

While the Indira Gandhi International Airport will remain open and people will be able to fly in and out of Delhi, passengers would face severe challenges in getting to and from the airport due to restriction of vehicular movement. Metro lines will be operational but passengers will be able to board and deboard from only certain stations.

In view of these restrictions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade would like to issue a travel advisory for our citizens to avoid travelling to Delhi from 7th to 10th September 2023 unless it is necessary.