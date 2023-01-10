Travel Advisory

Before embarking on a journey abroad, Bhutanese travellers must ensure that they meet all the COVID-19 requirements (RT-PCR negative report, vaccination, health/travel insurance, etc.) at the transit and destination countries. Travellers are encouraged to be fully vaccinated and take all precautionary measures for COVID-19 while travelling.
The list below provides information related to RT-PCR test requirements in different countries:
|Sl. No
|Country
|RT-PCR Requirement
|Remarks
|Required
|Not Required
|1
|Afghanistan
|✓
|A negative PCR test not older than 72 hours
|2
|Austria
|✓
|One of three documents is required to enter the country:
1. a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours,
2. a vaccine certificate or
3. proof of past infection.
|3
|Australia
|✓
|Travellers need to provide proof of double vaccination against Covid-19.
|4
|Bahrain
|✓
|Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
|5
|Bangladesh
|✓
|Please click this link for the latest travel requirements for travelers wishing to enter Bangladesh
|6
|Belgium
|✓
|1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate.
2) A negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before arrival.
3) A rapid antigen test taken less than 48 hours before arrival or
4) Evidence that you have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months.
|7
|Canada
|✓
|Travellers have to qualify as fully vaccinated as specified in https://travel.gc.ca/travel-covid/travel-restrictions/covid-vaccinated-travellers-entering-canada#determine-fully
|8
|Cyprus
|✓
|1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate 2) Unvaccinated travellers must present a negative rapid antigen test done within 24 hours of arrival or a negative test on a RT-PCR test within 72 hours
|9
|Czech Republic
|✓
|10
|Denmark
|✓
|–
|11
|Estonia
|✓
|1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate; a COVID-19 recovery certificate; or a negative test resullt need not isolate or undertake a test upon arrival 2) Unvaccinated travellers with no vaccination, recovery or negative test result must self-isolate for 7 days
|12
|Finland
|✓
|Traveller should be fully vaccinated.
|13
|France
|✓
|Traveller should be fully vaccinated.
|14
|Germany
|✓
|Travellers must present a negative PCR result issued no less than 48 hours before travel
|15
|Hungary
|✓
|16
|India
|✓
|
2% of passengers per flight will be randomly tested upon arrival at the airport. If they are found to be symptomatic or tested positive, they will be managed as per the standard protocol defined by the COVID-19 latest update.
For Passengers Travelling with Kids:
Kids under twelve years of age are exempted from both pre-departure and post-arrival random testing. However, if they reveal signs of coronavirus upon arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they will have to undergo testing. If the results are positive, the kids will be treated according to the laid down protocol.
For more information please visit: https://www.newdelhiairport.
|17
|Ireland
|✓
|18
|Italy
|✓
|19
|Japan
|✓
|For further information, kindly refer the following link:
https://www.mofa.go.jp/ca/fna/page25e_000334.html
|20
|Kuwait
|✓
|–
|21
|Latvia
|✓
|22
|Luxembourg
|✓
|1) Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate 2) COVID-19 recovery certificate or 3) If the travel is essential or falls under on of the exceptions provided for family members of Luxembourg residents.
|23
|Maldives
|✓
|Traveller should be fully vaccinated.
|24
|The Netherlands
|✓
|Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate.
|25
|Nepal
|✓
|Traveller should be fully vaccinated.
|26
|Norway
|✓
|Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate.
|27
|Pakistan
|✓
|Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
|28
|Poland
|✓
|Travellers need to show full vaccination certificate.
|29
|Portugal
|✓
|Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
|30
|Qatar
|✓
|Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
|31
|Republic of Korea
|✓
|–
|32
|Romania
|✓
|33
|Russia
|✓
|1) Travellers must present a negative RT-PCR result issued no less than 48 hours prior to arrival or 2) complete a travel form.
|34
|Serbia
|✓
|1) Provide a negative PCR test performed no more than 48 hours before departure or
2) Certificate of recovery from the virus.
|35
|Slovakia
|✓
|36
|Slovenia
|✓
|–
|37
|Spain
|✓
|1) Travellers are allowed with an EU COVID Digital Certificate or EU equivalent of COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test or a recovery certificate. 2) Travellers who do not possess EUDCC must complete the SpTH Health Control Form, manually entering the details of vaccination, recovery or diagnostic test certificate.
|38
|Sri Lanka
|✓
|Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
|39
|Sweden
|✓
|1) Provide a negative PCR test performed no more than 48 hours before departure or
2) Certificate of recovery from the virus.
|40
|Switzerland
|✓
|–
|41
|Thailand
|Starting from 9 January 2023, following is the entry requirements for International Passenger to Thailand:
3.Thai passport holding passengers are excepted from vaccination check and health insurance requirements.
4. Transit/transfer passengers are excepted from vaccination check and health insurance requirements. These passengers are subject to measures at the destination.
5. The airlines must check the documents as required. If passenger fails to produce document proving these requirements are met, the airlines shall deny boarding.
6. The airlines must adhere to related regulation and comply with the guidance as appropriate such as asking passenger to wear mask at all time except during meal or emergency situation.
7. Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel shall be recommended to test at arrival.
|42
|Turkey
|✓
|Travellers entering Türkiye from the border gates will not require PCR or antigen tests.
|43
|UAE
|✓
|Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
|44
|UK
|✓
|Travellers should be fully vaccinated.
|45
|USA
|✓
|1) Required for travellers 2 years of age or above.
2) Test done within 1 day before travel.
3) Documentation of having recovered from Covid within 90 days.
Note: the above information is as of 8 April 2022