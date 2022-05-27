Advisory for travellers to Bangladesh

The Ministry would like to inform the general public that Bhutanese travellers, both by air and road, to Bangladesh will require to process prior visa from the Embassy of Bangladesh in Thimphu. Visa on-arrival, which remains suspended, is available only to the following categories:

Foreign nationals of Bangladesh-descendants and their spouse and children; Foreign citizens holding Diplomatic and Official passports; Foreign businessmen and investors; Foreign citizens joining in meetings/seminars/conference/any other event invited by the Government of Bangladesh; and Under special consideration with the prior approval of the Security Services Division, Ministry of Homes of Bangladesh.

Travellers are also required to be fully vaccinated or produce an RT-PCR negative certificate done within 72 hours of arrival.

For further queries, the following official may be contacted:

Dhendup Tshering (Mr.)

Assistant Desk Officer

Department of Bilateral Affairs

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Mobile/WhatsApp: +975 17867743

Email: dhendupt @ mfa.gov.bt