Notification : Change in the process of obtaining South Korea Visas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade would like to inform the general public of a recent change in the process of applying for South Korean visas for Bhutanese nationals. This change applies to all visa categories and passport types (Ordinary/Officials/ Diplomatic Passports).

Until May 2025, visa applicants were submitting required documents including passports and visa fees to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea through the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Dhaka. Now, all applicants must first submit an electronic visa application form (e-form) online through the Korea Visa Portal and then submit documents to the Korean Embassy. Unless the e-form has been duly completed and submitted online in advance, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea may not accept any visa applications.

A User Manual for the Electronic Form (e-form), providing detailed instructions is attached herewith for kind reference.

The Ministry advises all concerned individuals to follow the revised procedure to avoid delays in visa processing.