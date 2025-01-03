Public Notification: Minimum Passport Validity Requirement for International Travel

We would like to inform all travelers planning to travel outside the country that it is mandatory to ensure that their passport has a minimum validity of 6 months from the date of departure.

This requirement is essential for the following reasons:

International Travel Regulations: Many countries require travelers to have at least six months of passport validity to avoid potential issues at immigration and customs. Airline Policies: Airlines may deny boarding if the passport does not meet the required validity period, regardless of your destination. Visa and Entry Regulations: Some countries have specific visa and entry requirements, which may include this 6-month validity condition.

Please take the following actions before traveling:

Verify your passport’s expiration date.

If necessary, renew your passport well in advance to avoid travel disruptions.

For more information or assistance, please contact our passport office in Thimphu.

Thank you for your cooperation.