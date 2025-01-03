Public Notification: Minimum Passport Validity Requirement for International Travel

We would like to inform all travelers planning to travel outside the country that it is mandatory to ensure that their passport has a minimum validity of 6 months from the date of departure.
This requirement is essential for the following reasons:
- International Travel Regulations: Many countries require travelers to have at least six months of passport validity to avoid potential issues at immigration and customs.
- Airline Policies: Airlines may deny boarding if the passport does not meet the required validity period, regardless of your destination.
- Visa and Entry Regulations: Some countries have specific visa and entry requirements, which may include this 6-month validity condition.
Please take the following actions before traveling:
- Verify your passport’s expiration date.
- If necessary, renew your passport well in advance to avoid travel disruptions.
For more information or assistance, please contact our passport office in Thimphu.
Thank you for your cooperation.