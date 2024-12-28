Offering of Prayers and Butterlamps for Late Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India

His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Their Majesties the Queen Mothers offered prayers and butterlamps at the Kuenray of Tashichhodzong today for the late former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh. The prayer ceremony was also attended by the Prime Minister, Ambassador of India to Bhutan and senior officials of the Royal Government and Government of India. Similar prayer ceremonies were also held across all 20 Dzongkhags.

The former Prime Minister of India was a very good friend of Bhutan and visited Bhutan twice in 2008 and 2010.

As a mark of respect to the late former Prime Minister and in solidarity with the Government and people of India, all national flags across the country and at Bhutan’s Embassies, Missions, and Consulates abroad are being flown at half-mast.

Bhutan and India share a unique and enduring partnership based on mutual trust, understanding and goodwill.