Special Invitation for the Celebration of 117th National Day of Bhutan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade organised a Khadhar ceremony to congratulate the Honorary Consuls General of Bhutan who were awarded the National Order of Merit (Gold) by His Majesty The King during the 117

th

National Day celebrations in Thimphu on 17

th

December 2024 for their dedication and goodwill to Bhutan.