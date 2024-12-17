Official Visit of H.E. Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Government of India to Bhutan

At the invitation of the Royal Government of Bhutan, H.E. Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief

Minister of Assam, is on an official visit from 16 to 19 December 2024. The Chief Minister is

accompanied by senior officials from the State Government of Assam.

He will receive an audience with His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and call

on the Prime Minister. During the visit, the Chief Minister will attend the National Day

celebrations.

This visit is significant as it is the first visit to Bhutan by the Chief Minister of Assam. Bhutan

and Assam share a warm, historical bond of friendship and neighbourly connection. This visit

will further strengthen these ties, fostering even closer relations between Bhutan and the State of

Assam in India.