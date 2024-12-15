The Civil Service Award 2024 for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade was held on 9 December 2024. Instituted by the Royal Civil Service Commission under the Royal Command of His Majesty The King, the award recognizes the contributions made by Civil Servants in the service of the Tsa-Wa-Sum.

The award ceremony was presided over by the Hon’ble Foreign Minister, who presented medals to 12 employees in recognition of their dedicated service. Among the recipients, 5 were awarded the Silver Medal for 20 years of service, while 7 received the Bronze Medal for a decade of commitment.

In his address, the Hon’ble Foreign Minister congratulated the recipients for their well-deserved recognition and expressed his appreciation for their dedication. He also emphasized that while the award celebrates their past achievements, it serves as a reminder to continue their work with unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment to the nation’s service.