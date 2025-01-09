Public notification on the introduction of electronic visas (eVisas) of the United Kingdom

Important Update: Transition to eVisas for UK Immigration

The UK government is transitioning from physical immigration documents, such as Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) and Biometric Residence Cards (BRCs), to eVisas, which are digital records of an individual’s immigration status and any applicable conditions for their stay in the UK.

What does this mean?

For stays of over six months: Previously, individuals received a BRP or BRC to prove their immigration status. Going forward, these physical documents will be replaced by eVisas, which can be accessed digitally.

For short-term visits: The transition to eVisas will be extended to cover short-term visits starting January 2025.

Key Changes:

The UK has stopped issuing new BRPs.

All existing BRCs expired on 31st December 2024 , even if the individual still has valid permission to remain in the UK.

. Parents and guardians will also need to create UKVI accounts for children or dependents who require an eVisa.

Millions of people are already using eVisas, and the UK government encourages everyone to make the switch to a digital record.

For further information or assistance, please visit the UK Visas & Immigration website. Thank you for your cooperation