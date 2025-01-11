Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade conducted khadhar ceremony.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade conducted a Khadar Ceremony program to recognize the eleven civil servants who were promoted to next higher level effective from 1 January 2024.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade welcomed four Assistant Desk Officers and one Assistant Human Resource Officer with effect from 1st January 2025 with Tashi Khadhar at the Ministry’s Conference Hall.

The new officers will undergo the RCSC’s Foundational In-service Training (FIT) at the Royal Institute of Management.