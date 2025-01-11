Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade conducted khadhar ceremony.

January 10, 2025

Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade conducted a Khadar Ceremony program to recognize the eleven civil servants who were promoted to next higher level effective from 1 January 2024.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade welcomed four Assistant Desk Officers and one Assistant Human Resource Officer with effect from 1st January 2025 with Tashi Khadhar at the Ministry’s Conference Hall.
The new officers will undergo the RCSC’s Foundational In-service Training (FIT) at the Royal Institute of Management.

Check Also

Civil Service Award 2024

  The Civil Service Award 2024 for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade ...

© Copyright 2021, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.