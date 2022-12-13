Notification: Update on Passport collection timing and in-person application via appointment system.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hereby informs the general public that the collection time of the Passports from the Passport Office on a working day will be as follows:
1) 11:00 am to 01:00 pm
2) 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm
The additional time slot for Passport collection in the morning is arranged in view of the high number of Passports that need to be collected from the Passport Office, and to expedite the issuance of Passports to applicants who submitted their applications online.
The number of appointment for in-person Passport application will be reduced from fifty to thirty to facilitate the above. The additional collection time will be in effect from tomorrow i.e. 13th December 2022.
12th December 2022