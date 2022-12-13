Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Notification: Update on Passport collection timing and in-person application via appointment system.

December 12, 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hereby informs the general public that the collection time of the Passports from the Passport Office on a working day will be as follows:
 
1) 11:00 am to 01:00 pm
2) 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm
 
The additional time slot for Passport collection in the morning is arranged in view of the high number of Passports that need to be collected from the Passport Office, and to expedite the issuance of Passports to applicants who submitted their applications online.
 
The number of appointment for in-person Passport application will be reduced from fifty to thirty to facilitate the above. The additional collection time will be in effect from tomorrow i.e. 13th December 2022.
 
12th December 2022

Check Also

2023 UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to inform that the call for nominations for ...

© Copyright 2021, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.