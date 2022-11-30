Notification : Replacement of Travel Document

NOTIFICATION

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hereby notifies the general public that it will facilitate the replacement of the Travel Document issued in lieu of Ordinary Passports from 01st December 2022, as notified earlier (Ref: MFA/DoP/PD-03/2022/337 dated 2nd November 2022).

The replacement will be facilitated without the requirement of any payment and a separate application. However, all individuals interested to replace their Travel Documents are requested to adhere to the following:

The Travel Document must be deposited to the Passport Office between 0900-1200 hrs on a working day at the time of application. A hundred (100) applications per day will be accepted for Travel Document replacement through an appointment system. (see details below) Individuals must have a valid security clearance certificate. Individuals will be notified through SMS (text message) for collection of the Ordinary Passport. Individuals must ensure that they provide their correct mobile numbers. The Travel Document will be returned to the individual, upon cancellation, only if required. The Ordinary Passport (replacement) will be issued after six working days between 1400-1700 hrs from the date of deposit of the Travel Document.

Appointment System:

Applicants must make an appointment through the link https://www.mfa.gov.bt/replacetraveldocument/ The link titled “Appointment for Travel Document Replacement” is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website (mfa.gov.bt). The link will be open from 1800 hrs this evening to facilitate those wishing to deposit the Travel Document on 1st December 2022. From 1st December 2022, the link will reopen every morning at 0930 hours to make appointments for the next working day. Applicants who obtain an appointment will receive a confirmation email within two hours of submission.

The other Passport services will continue as usual.

30th November 2022