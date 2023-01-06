The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to notify the general public that all applicants for a Passport are requested to kindly apply online through the G2C services system available at https://www.citizenservices.gov.bt/. The Ministry will stop the appointment system of submission of in-person Passport applications with effect from 5th January 2023.

Applicants are also encouraged to refer to the Guide for how to apply for a Passport online, available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zw0bslQZuqc&t=1s

Please note that for the replacement of Travel Document which was issued in lieu of Ordinary Passport, the same process will continue. Kindly refer the Ministry’s notification issued on 30th November 2022 (Ref: MFA/DPCA/PD-03/384). The replacement will be facilitated without the requirement of any payment and a separate application and the Travel Document must be deposited to the Passport Office.

The kind understanding and cooperation of the general public is highly appreciated.

For further clarification, please contact the Passport Office at +975-2-328226