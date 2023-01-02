Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Press Release

December 30, 2022

A tendrel ceremony was held this morning to mark the renaming of the Ministry as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, in accordance with Chapter 2, Section 8 of the Civil Service Reform Act of Bhutan 2022. This aligns with the mandate of the Ministry to enhance, coordinate and lead economic diplomacy activities with a stronger focus on economic interest, science, technology and innovation. The ceremony was graced by Hon’ble Foreign Minister Dasho (Dr.) Tandi Dorji.

