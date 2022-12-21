Press Release

His Majesty’s Secretariat organised a prayer ceremony for the full recovery of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati of Thailand at Pangrizampa Monastery today. HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati fell ill last week and has been in hospital since.

Members of the Royal Privy Council, Foreign Secretary Ambassador Pema Choden, Acting Education Secretary, and former Ambassador to Thailand Tshewang C. Dorji and officials from the Royal Thai Honorary-Consulate General attended the prayer ceremony.

HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati is the eldest daughter of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vijiraklaochaoyuhua of Thailand.

19th December 2022