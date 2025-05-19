Dasho Karma Hamu Dorjee presents her Letter of Credence

On 19 May 2025, Dasho Karma Hamu Dorjee presented her Letter of Credence to His Excellency Mr. Mohammed Shahabuddin, President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, accrediting her as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. The credential presentation ceremony took place at the Bangabhaban, official residence of the President.

Following the ceremony, Dasho Karma Hamu Dorjee paid a courtesy call on the President, during which she conveyed the warm greetings of Their Majesties and the people of Bhutan to the President and the people of Bangladesh. She reaffirmed the Royal Government of Bhutan’s commitment to further strengthening the close and longstanding relations between the two countries.

Dasho Karma Hamu Dorjee is the 14th Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. She is concurrently accredited to the Republic of Korea, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan with residence in Bangladesh.