Joint Press Release of the 11th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) On the Bhutan-China Boundary Issues

The 11th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) on the Bhutan-China Boundary Issues was held in Kunming city, China from 10th to 13th January 2023. The Bhutanese delegation was led by Dasho Letho Tobdhen Tangbi, Secretary of the International Boundaries of Bhutan, and the Chinese delegation was led by H.E. Mr. Hong Liang, Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

The two sides in a frank, cordial and constructive atmosphere had an in-depth exchange of views on implementing the MOU on the Three-Step Roadmap for Expediting the Bhutan-China Boundary Negotiations, and reached positive consensus. The two sides agreed to simultaneously push forward the implementation of all the steps of the Three-Step Roadmap. The two sides also agreed to increase the frequency of the Expert Group Meeting and to keep contact through diplomatic channels on holding the 25th Round of Bhutan-China Boundary talks as soon as possible at mutually convenient dates.

In a show of goodwill and friendship, the Chinese government had donated a batch of supplies to Bhutan, and the Bhutanese side expressed appreciation. The two sides held a brief handover ceremony during the meeting.