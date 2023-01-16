Press Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade organised lighting of a thousand butter lamps to offer condolences and prayers for the victims of the plane crash in Nepal yesterday where 72 people lost their lives. The ceremony was led by the Foreign Minister and attended by senior officials of the Cabinet Secretariat and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.
