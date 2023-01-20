Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Official Visit of Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Indian Foreign Secretary to Bhutan

January 18, 2023

Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Indian Foreign Secretary will be on an official visit to Bhutan from 18-20 January 2023 at the invitation of Ms. Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary of Bhutan.

During the visit, Foreign Secretary Kwatra will call on the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and also meet his counterpart Foreign Secretary Pema Choden to discuss issues of mutual interest. The visit is in keeping with the well-established tradition of regular exchange of high-level visits between Bhutan and India.

Foreign Secretary Kwatra will also co-chair the Fourth India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks of the 12th Five Year Plan along with Foreign Secretary Pema Choden.

