Official Visit of Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Indian Foreign Secretary to Bhutan

Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Indian Foreign Secretary is in the country on an official visit from 18-20 January 2023 at the invitation of Ms. Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary of Bhutan.

On 19 January 2023, Foreign Secretary Kwatra called on the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and also met his counterpart Foreign Secretary Pema Choden where various issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Foreign Secretary Kwatra also co-chaired the Fourth Bhutan-India Development Cooperation Talks of the 12th Five Year Plan along with Foreign Secretary Pema Choden. The Government of India expressed satisfaction on the post-covid progress of projects and assured the Royal Government of Bhutan of smooth releases of funds in a time bound manner. During the talks, the two sides noted with satisfaction the progress of the implementation of GoI’s assistance to Bhutan in the current Plan. The Bhutanese side expressed appreciation of the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan to the Government of India for its unwavering and generous support to Bhutan’s development, including in the current Plan.

The two sides exchanged initial views on the 13th Plan, and the Government of India assured its support to the Royal Government’s initiatives for developing Bhutan into a high income country.

The Talks were held in a warm and friendly atmosphere in keeping with the excellent ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.