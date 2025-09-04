Visit of His Holiness the Je Khenpo to Rajgir, India for the Consecration of Bhutan Temple in Rajgir, Bihar, India.

His Holiness the Je Khenpo will make an official visit to Rajgir, India from 03-10 September 2025, accompanied by Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay along with senior officials from the Royal Government and Central Monastic Body.

During the visit, His Holiness will preside over the consecration of the Bhutan Temple in Rajgir on 04 September 2025. The temple project was initiated in 2018 as part of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and India.

His Holiness the Je Khenpo will also preside over the Moenlam Chenmo which will be held 06 to 08 September 2025, organised by the Zhung Dratshang.

After attending the consecration ceremony in Rajgir, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay will proceed to Ayodhya and New Delhi for official engagements with the Government of India.