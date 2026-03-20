1. The security situation in the GCC countries continues to remain fluid and uncertain, warranting continued vigilance and close attention to advisories.

2. Bhutanese residing in the GCC region are advised to exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant and follow advisories and instructions issued by the local authorities.

3. In addition, the following measures are advised:

– Remain in regular contact with the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Kuwait.

– Ensure passports and other important documents are readily accessible

– Avoid unnecessary travel/movements that may expose yourself to unnecessary risks

– Always comply with safety advisories issued by the local authorities

– Monitor developments through reliable official sources only

4. Bhutanese nationals may consider voluntary return to Bhutan. The Royal Bhutanese Embassy, Kuwait, can assist in identifying available flight and route options.

5. For any assistance, Bhutanese nationals may contact:

Royal Bhutanese Embassy, Kuwait

1. H.E. Ambassador Phub Dorji: +975 1781 0340

2. Minister Counsellor Tashi Tobgye: +975 17652021

3. Counsellor Kinga Singye: + 965 97610580

4. Second Secretary Kinley Dorji : +975 17906532

5. Finance Attache Sonam Dorji : +965 99311865

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET)

1. Chief of Protocol: +(975) 1752 3349

2. Chief, Consular Affairs Division (CAD): +(975) 7795 6511

3. Deputy Chief, CAD: +(975) 7737 0837

4. Desk Officer, CAD: +(975) 1613 7736