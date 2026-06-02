𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

The year 2026 marks the 40th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Bhutan and the Republic of Finland. Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Finland were established in May 1986.

To commemorate this important milestone, the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi hosted a high-level reception on 25 May 2026 at Hotel Le Meridien in Thimphu.

H.E. Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Hon’ble Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, graced the event as Chief Guest. In his remarks, Hon’ble Lyonpo highlighted the close and warm relations that exist between Bhutan and Finland, and expressed deep gratitude to Finland for its longstanding support in the HRD sector and environmental conservation.

Minister Ms. Mari Ahmed, Charge d’Affaires i.a. of Finland, in turn, conveyed Finland’s deep appreciation for Bhutan’s strong commitment to Gross National Happiness, to environmental protection and sustainable development. Finland looks forward to continuing and further strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanges with Bhutan in areas including education, business and innovation, sustainability, and people-to-people

ties.