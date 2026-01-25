𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

Pursuant to the earlier notification regarding the suspension of the “Visa on Arrival” facility by the Government of Bangladesh for a period of one month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade would like to inform the general public that the Embassy of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh in Thimphu has conveyed that the Government of Bangladesh will now continue to extend the “Visa on Arrival” facility to all eligible countries, including Bhutan.

Accordingly, Bhutanese passport holders travelling to Bangladesh may continue to avail themselves of the “Visa on Arrival” facility. All travellers are required to carry details of accommodation in Bangladesh and a return air ticket.

Election observers, as well as military and security personnel travelling to Bangladesh, are required to contact the Embassy of Bangladesh in Thimphu to complete the necessary formalities prior to travel.