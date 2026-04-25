𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄

The Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Bhutan in Geneva, in collaboration with UNDP Geneva and the Conscious Food Systems Alliance, organized a joint event to introduce the Geneva-based international community to the forthcoming Global Conscious Food Systems Summit, to be held in Bhutan from 31 August to 4 September 2026. The event took place at Palais des Nations on 23 April 2026.

In her opening remarks, Her Excellency Mrs. Tshering Lhadn, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva said that the Summit aims to advance a new paradigm for food systems transformation. Bhutan offers a compelling example of balancing modernisation with cultural values, and that our development journey demonstrates that real progress comes from moving toward a more mindful, sustainable, and collective way of living. She invited the gathering to attend the Summit in Bhutan where Gross National Happiness shall meet the global movement for a conscious food culture.

The speakers at the launch event included representatives from UNDP Geneva, the Committee on World Food Security, the Swiss Federal Office of Agriculture, FAO and OHCHR. The event was attended by the representatives of the Geneva-based Permanent Missions, participants of the 4th Europe and Central Asia Food Systems Transformation Meeting and members of Civil Society.