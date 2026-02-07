𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

Signing of the Exchange of Notes for the Economic and Social

Development Programme (Equipment for Landslide Risk Reduction) under Japan’s Grant Aid

Ms. Tashi Peldon, Charge d’Affaires ad interim, Royal Bhutanese Embassy and H.E. Mr. Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan, signed the Exchange of Notes for the Economic and Social Development Programme for equipment for Landslide Risk Reduction under Japan’s Grant Aid on 6 th February 2026. The signing ceremony was held at the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi.

Under the programme, the Government of Japan will provide a grant of 280 million Japanese Yen for provision of geotechnical lab equipment along with technical training on equipment usage, calibration and maintenance, aimed at strengthening Bhutan’s capacity in landslide disaster countermeasures. This grant will help support the Department of Surface Transport under the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in building technical capacity and procuring

geotechnical and geophysical laboratory equipment.

The Government of Japan has been a steadfast development partner of Bhutan, extending generous assistance across various sectors, including agriculture, telecommunications, rural electrification, infrastructure development, education and disaster management. Over the years, Japan has supported Bhutan with assistance for the construction of bridges and schools, as well as provision of fire engines, police patrol vehicles, compactor trucks, ambulances, medical equipment and farm machinery.

The Charge d’Affaires ad interim, Ms. Tashi Peldon expressed the deep appreciation of the Royal Government of Bhutan to the Government and People of Japan for their unwavering and generous support towards Bhutan’s socio-economic development.