𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

Her Excellency Mrs. Tshering Lhadn, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the Swiss Confederation, presented her Letter of Credence to His Excellency Mr. Guy Parmelin, the President of the Swiss Confederation at a ceremony held in Bern on 26 February 2026.

On the occasion, the Ambassador conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of His Majesty The King to the President, Government, and people of Switzerland. She reaffirmed Bhutan’s commitment to further strengthening the close and friendly relations between Bhutan and Switzerland.

Ambassador Lhadn expressed sincere appreciation for Switzerland’s longstanding partnership and valuable support to Bhutan’s socio-economic development.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and collaboration in areas of mutual interest.