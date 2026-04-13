𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, attended the 9th Indian Ocean Conference in Port Louis, Mauritius, from 10-12 April 2026. In his statement at the session, the Foreign Minister underscored the importance of the Indian Ocean for trade and connectivity, as well as for the fight against climate change.

While in Mauritius, the Foreign Minister met the Foreign Ministers of Bangladesh, India, Mauritius, Nepal and Seychelles; and the Minister of State of Singapore and Secretary of State of Cambodia. He also met the Secretary-General of BIMSTEC.

The Indian Ocean Conference was initiated in 2016 by India Foundation in association with think tanks and institutions from the region. It provides a flagship forum for countries in the region to discuss and deliberate on issues of mutual interest.

