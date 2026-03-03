𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐋 𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐑𝐘

Further to the Travel Advisory issued on 28 February 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade would like to inform the public that several countries in the Middle East have announced the closure of their airspace and suspension of flights due to the current situation in the region. These developments have resulted in significant travel disruptions and uncertainty. In view of the prevailing situation, Bhutanese nationals are strongly advised to avoid traveling to the Middle East until it is safe to do so and normal flight operations resume.

The Ministry would also like to advise Bhutanese residing in the Middle East and their family members to rely only on credible and verified news sources for information as fake news and misinformation tend to circulate widely, particularly on social media platforms. We urge everyone to verify information through official and credible sources, and refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports that may cause unnecessary panic and confusion.

The Ministry, through the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Kuwait, remains in regular contact with Bhutanese nationals residing and working in the region. At present, all Bhutanese in the Middle East are reported to be safe. The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as and when available.

For any further clarification or assistance, please contact the following:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET)

Chief of Protocol: +(975) 1752 3349

Chief, Consular Affairs Division (CAD): +(975) 7795 6511

Deputy Chief, CAD: +(975) 7737 0837

Desk Officer, CAD: +(975) 1613 7736

Royal Bhutanese Embassy (RBE), Kuwait (WhatsApp nos.) H.E. Ambassador Phub Dorji: +975 1781 0340

Minister Counsellor Tashi Tobgye: +975 17652021

Counsellor Kinga Singye: + 965 97610580

Second Secretary Kinley Dorji : +975 17906532

Finance Attache Sonam Dorji : +965 99311865

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade