Press Release

Dasho Chhewang Rinzin, Interim Advisor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, and H.E. Mr. Sudhakar Dalela, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a INR 15 billion loan. This funding is dedicated to the Gyalsung Infrastructure Project.

Responding to the Royal Government of Bhutan’s request, the Government of India (GOI) decided to extend its support, supplementing the INR 2 billion grant provided in 2023 for infrastructure development at Gyalsung Academies.

The Gyalsung project, a pivotal initiative announced by His Majesty The King in 2019, is designed to fortify the nation’s future, and focuses on nurturing Bhutan’s youth. It comprises a comprehensive 1-year training program, featuring three months of basic military training and eight months of skill development in areas such as ICT, construction, agriculture, and community security within the Gyalsung Academies. Following this training, participants will contribute to their communities when called upon. An estimated 13,000 young individuals are anticipated to undergo Gyalsung training annually, with the inaugural batch set to commence in September 2024.

This loan for the Gyalsung Infrastructure Project goes beyond the existing government-to-government framework, showcasing a deepening partnership between Bhutan and India. The Royal Government of Bhutan expresses gratitude for the GOI’s unwavering support in realizing this crucial national endeavor. This financial injection is a significant step towards building a robust foundation for Bhutan’s youth and fostering their active participation in the nation-building process.