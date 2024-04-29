Press Release

Ms. Taina Dyckhoff, Head of Environment Division, German Embassy, New Delhi called on Hon’ble Foreign Minister today at 1130 HRs. During the meeting, matters related to bilateral relations between Bhutan and Germany were discussed. The German delegation from the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection is in the country to attend the Sustainable Tiger Conference.
Check Also
Third Foreign Office Consultation between the Royal Government of Bhutan and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh
The Third Foreign Office Consultation between the Royal Government of Bhutan and the ...