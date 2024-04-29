Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Press Release

April 26, 2024

Mr. Vincente Perez, Honorary Consul (HC) of Bhutan in the Philippines called on Hon’ble Foreign Minister today. HC’s support to Bhutan and future collaboration were discussed during the meeting. Mr. Perez also attended the Sustainable Finance for Tiger Landscapes Conference, held from 22-23 April 2024.

