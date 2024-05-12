Press Release

Ambassador-of-the-Federal-Republic-of-Germany Image 1 of 8

The following Ambassadors-designate presented their credentials to His Majesty The King on 8

May 2024:

1. H.E. Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador-designate of the Federal Republic of Germany

to Bhutan

2. H.E. Mr. Jan Thesleff, Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Sweden to Bhutan

3. H.E. Mr. Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega, Ambassador-designate of the Federative

Republic of Brazil to Bhutan

4. H.E. Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal Hussain Mohammed Alshaali, Ambassador-designate of

United Arab Emirates to Bhutan

5. H.E. Mrs. Marisa Gerards, Ambassador-designate of Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bhutan,

6. H.E. Mr. Kimmo Lähdevirta, Ambassador-designate of Republic of Finland to Bhutan

7. Mr. Park Young-sik, Ambassador-designate of Republic of Korea to Bhutan

8. Mr. Syed Ahmed Maroof, Ambassador-designate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Bhutan

The credentials presentation ceremony was held at the Tashichhodzong and was attended by the

officials of the RGoB.

Bhutan established formal diplomatic relations with Germany, Sweden, Brazil, UAE, the

Netherlands, Finland, Republic of Korea and Pakistan in 2020, 1985, 2009, 2012, 1985, 1986,

1987 and 1988 respectively. Bhutan has friendly relations with these countries.