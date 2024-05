H.E.-Dr.-Philipp-Ackermann-Ambassador-of-the-Federal-Republic-of-Germany-to-Bhutan Image 1 of 8

From 8 to 9 May, the Ambassadors of the Republic of Germany, the Kingdom of Sweden, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of Finland and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Bhutan called on Hon’ble Foreign Minister D.N. Dhungyel.

The eight Ambassadors presented their credentials to His Majesty The King at the Tashichhodzong on 8 May 2024.