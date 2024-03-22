Bhutan deposits the Instruments of Ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) to the United Nations

State Visit to Bhutan by H.E. Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, from 21-22 March 2024

His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of the Republic of India, will make a two-day State Visit to Bhutan from 21-22 March 2024 on the invitation of His Majesty The King. Prime Minister Modi will be accompanied by senior officials of the Government of India.

Prime Minister Modi will receive audiences with His Majesty The King and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo. Prime Minister Modi will also meet his counterpart, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will jointly inaugurate the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu and witness the exchange of the several Memoranda of Understanding for greater collaboration and cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

Bhutan and India share a unique and enduring partnership based on mutual trust, understanding and goodwill. The visit will provide yet another opportunity for both sides to exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify exemplary partnership for the benefit of the people.